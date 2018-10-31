Moorhead “Haunted” Mall Brings All the Thrills, Chills and Screams for Halloween

MOOHREAD, Minn. — You can’t forget all about the thrills that come with Halloween.

The Moorhead Park District turns some of your favorite stores at the Moorhead Mall into some spooky mazes.

But don’t worry, if you aren’t one you likes to be frightened on the holiday, kids could also get candy from 20 vendors, play games or paint.

“We do it because it’s just a safe place for kids to come indoors, to have a good time and do lots of activities and interact and I think it’s easier for parents to keep an eye on the little ones too.”

This is the fifth year the park district is putting on their Haunted Mall. One thousand and 500 people showed up to the event.