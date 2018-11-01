Pet Connection: Meet Baby

Baby Has An Attitude Bigger Than His Size

Baby is this week’s Pet Connection pet from our friends at the Center for Avian Adoption, Rescue, and Education in West Fargo.

Baby is an 11-year-old Hahn’s Macaw. That is the smallest species of Macaw, but Baby’s personality is a lot bigger than his size.

He’s pretty talkative and can say “hello”, his name, and “I love you”.

He loves his snacks, especially fruit. You can see him munching on a grape in the video above.

He seems to warm up to anyone and can be a fit in most homes.

Hahn’s Macaws can live to around 40 years, so baby can be your friend for decades.

You can find more information about Baby and other birds available at www.caare.net