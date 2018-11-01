Sanford Health Opens Second Children’s Safety Center

The center is located at their South University Drive complex

FARGO, N.D. — Sanford Health reaffirms its dedication to keeping kids safe by opening its second Children’s Safety Center.

Located in its University Drive complex, the new center has childproofing items for purchase as well as tips to create a safer home.

The first safety center, located on Seventh Avenue North, focuses on safety checks for car seats.

Opening a second location gives Sanford staff flexibility to fulfill more safety needs.

“We found that the parents that were coming to shop didn’t have a lot of time to visit because we were so busy with the other appointments, so opening up the second location will definitely help with the demand of opening up more of those conversations and have the capability to help them answer their questions,” said Elizabeth Ostreich of Sanford Health.

The products sold at the safety center include fire extinguishers, helmets, and child safety locks.