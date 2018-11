Cobber Men’s Hockey Drops Home Game against UW-Stout

Concordia lost 4-2

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Concordia’s hopes at an undefeated season went out the window on Friday night.

After a 2-0 start, the Cobbers dropped game three of the year to Wisconsin-Stout 4-2.

The Cobber goals both came from Aaron Herdt.

They face Wisconsin-Superior Saturday afternoon at 2:00.