Sen. John Hoeven Wants to Make Nov. 3rd National Bison Day

WASHINGTON – North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven has introduced a resolution to make November 3rd National Bison Day.

The move celebrates America’s national mammal, the North American bison, and its significance in United States’ history.

Hoeven also introduced the National Bison Legacy Act which was signed into law in 2016. The legislation designated the bison as the United States’ national mammal and recognized its significance in American history.

“The animal has such a proud and rich tradition. Certainly symbolically very important to Native Americans. But also now an important part of our commerce in North Dakota and across the country.”

The National Bison Day Resolution has been co-sponsored by 23 senators including North Dakota’s Heidi Heitkamp and South Dakota’s John Thune and Michael Bennet.