USHL: Fargo Force Falls Short Against Sioux City

Ryan Carmichael netted his first USHL goal for the Force

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Force came up short against Sioux City on Friday night. The Musketeers outscored the Force 4-1 in the contest.

Ryan Carmichael netted the lone goal for the Force midway through the third period. It marked the defenseman’s first USHL goal for the Force.

Next up, the Force will head to Sioux Falls to face the Stampede Saturday night.