HS Football Round Up: Shanley, H-CV, Thompson Head to Dakota Bowl With Semifinal Wins

Oscar Benson tallied 180 total yards of offense for H-CV

FARGO, N.D. —- The Hillsboro-Central Valley Burros registered its 23rd consecutive win with a 44-8 victory over Dickinson Trinity in the NDHSAA Division A Semifinals.

Oscar Benson tallied 180 total yards of offense en route to the victory. Benson, quarterback Micah Gallagher and Jake Daniel each scored a pair of touchdowns.

The Burros will play in the Dakota Bowl next week. They’ll face Langdon/Edmore/Munich, a team the Burros topped in the championship last season.

—

Further north on I-29, the Thompson Tommies also took care of business in the NDHSAA 9-Man Semifinals. They topped Oakes 38-7.

Quarterback Cadyn Schwabe ran for 221 yards while throwing for an additional 175 yards. The Tommies will play New Salem-Glen Ullin in the finals next Friday in hopes of earning their first title since 2016.

—

The Shanley Deacons will gad to the Class AA Championship for the eighth time in the last 10 years thanks to a 21-14 win over Jamestown in the Semifinals.

Cade Busek notched three touchdowns for the Deacons. Shanley also forced 4 turnovers in the first half.

Shanley will face Bismarck St. Mary’s in the finals.