HS Football Round Up: Shanley, H-CV, Thompson Head to Dakota Bowl With Semifinal Wins

FARGO, N.D. —- The Hillsboro-Central Valley Burros registered its 23rd consecutive win with a 44-8 victory over Dickinson Trinity in the NDHSAA Division A Semifinals.

Oscar Benson tallied 180 total yards of offense en route to the victory. Benson, quarterback Micah Gallagher and  Jake Daniel each scored a pair of touchdowns.

The Burros will play in the Dakota Bowl next week. They’ll face Langdon/Edmore/Munich, a team the Burros topped in the championship last season.

Further north on I-29, the Thompson Tommies also took care of business in the NDHSAA 9-Man Semifinals. They topped Oakes 38-7.

Quarterback Cadyn Schwabe ran for 221 yards while throwing for an additional 175 yards. The Tommies will play New Salem-Glen Ullin in the finals next Friday in hopes of earning their first title since 2016.

The Shanley Deacons will gad to the Class AA Championship for the eighth time in the last 10 years thanks to a 21-14 win over Jamestown in the Semifinals.

Cade Busek notched three touchdowns for the Deacons. Shanley also forced 4 turnovers in the first half.

Shanley will face Bismarck St. Mary’s in the finals.

