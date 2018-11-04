Lance Dunn Plays Big Part in Victory over Youngstown State

Lance Dunn rushed for 107 yards and a receiving touchdown

FARGO N.D. — Saturday’s game against Youngstown State came down to the final fifteen minutes. The defense kept North Dakota State in the game late but there was one Bison player who was consistent throughout. That was Lance Dunn.

Against the Penguins, Dunn got the offense going both on the ground and receiving. He caught the first Bison touchdown pass and set up the go-ahead score on a 40-yard run. Dunn ran for 107 yards adding 30 receiving yards for a total of 137 yards on the night.

As coach Chris Klieman said that’s a pretty good night for his running back.

“The long run, I think he went for about 40 yards to set us up and get the go ahead score was a big play. Lance is a terrific football player,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “He had 18 carries for 107 yards that’s a pretty good day against a good run defense.”

“I knew we were going to come back to it,” running back Lance Dunn said. “I just knew I had to make the opportunity when it presented itself and we did that.”

Bison hit the road for one last away contest against Missouri State on Saturday.