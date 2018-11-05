Sock Hop Dance Gets Elders Up on their Feet to Celebrate 50 Days with Kindergartners

They are celebrating the 50th day of school in style, by dressing up in poodle skirts and 1950's gear

FARGO, N.D. — Kindergarten students are rocking out at the sock hop dance with their favorite adopted grandparents at Touchmark.

They are celebrating the 50th day of school in style, by dressing up in poodle skirts and 1950’s gear.

The partnership between Eagles Elementary and the living home give both generations an opportunity to spend time together.

Many of the people at Touchmark don’t have much family to spend time with and the kids become their family.

“It’s so fun to see the generations come together. Many of the generations here may not have family that is near to them so to see the kids at eagles year by year grow up it becomes like their own grandchildren,” said Kimmy Milligan, with Eagles Elementary.

This is the first year the students have celebrated 50 days of school but staff say it may become a tradition.