Fargo Force Delivers Donated Books to the Boys and Girls Club

About 300 books went to 100 kids
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — Kids at the Boys and Girls Club of the Red River Valley got to pick out books to take home thanks to Fargo Force hockey players.

The Force hosted a book drive last month where people could donate books at the games. Those who donated got a free game ticket for each book.

The Boys and Girls Club says the books will go along with their curriculum by encouraging kids to develop their love of reading.

“They can go home with a book of their liking. We’re really excited about this, we’re incredibly grateful to the Fargo Force and certainly the hockey players to be here just to add a little more excitement to the event,” Alicia Waldoch, director of communications for the Boys and Girl Club, said.

The Boys and Girls Club says about 300 books went to 100 kids.

