LIVE: Breaking Down The Midterms

MSUM Political Science Professor Dr. Barbara Headrick Breaks Down Races In ND & MN

Dr. Barbara Headrick, MSUM Political Science professor, breaks down the biggest races in North Dakota and Minnesota with Adam Ladwig and Emily Welker.

She talks about whether or not there’s enough polling data to accurately predict the Heidi Heitkamp/Kevin Cramer Senate race in North Dakota, and why she thinks the results will be closer than the polls say.

Dr. Headrick examines the impact domestic abuse allegations could have on Keith Ellison’s run for Minnesota Attorney General, and we talk about the special Senate election between Tina Smith and Karin Housley.

Then she discusses ballot measures in North Dakota, like Measure 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana. She talks about the fact that a medical marijuana program is still not ready two years after voters approved it, and the impact that could have on voters choosing whether or not to legalize recreational pot.

She also discusses the oddity factor surrounding Fargo’s Measure 1, which would make Fargo the first major American city to go with approval voting in city elections.

Finally, she talks about the controversy surrounding North Dakota’s new voter ID law, which states voters must have ID’s registered at a physical address to vote.

Many people living on Native American reservations do not use physical addresses, but massive registration drives have been going in recent weeks to assign addresses and ID’s to people who want to vote.

Tune in Wednesday on KVRR Local News from 7-9 a.m. to hear Dr. Headrick discuss what election results will mean going forward locally and across the country.