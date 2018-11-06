Moorhead Attorney Elected As The City’s Next Mayor

FARGO, N.D. -- After 12 years of service from Sheriff Paul Laney, Cass County has a new sheriff. Captain Jesse Jahner of the Cass County Sheriff's Office defeated Fargo Police officer Mike Kjera by nearly 18,000 votes. Jahner had 42,084…
MOORHEAD, MN - Johnathan Judd has been elected the mayor of Moorhead, defeating a current council woman and another candidate. After moving to Moorhead 15 years ago from North Carolina, the 45-year-old attorney decided to throw his hat in the…
14-term DFL Congressman Collin Peterson leads Republican Air Force veteran Dave Hughes in the race for Minnesota's 7th Congressional District with 55% of precincts reporting around 11:00 Tuesday night. Neither candidate or party has sent out a statement or posted…