Rep. Collin Peterson Leads Dave Hughes in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District

Austin Erickson,
Congressman Collin Peterson (D) / Dave Hughes (R)

14-term DFL Congressman Collin Peterson leads Republican Air Force veteran Dave Hughes in the race for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District with 55% of precincts reporting around 11:00 Tuesday night.

Neither candidate or party has sent out a statement or posted on social media about either candidate conceding.

With 725 out of 1,329 precincts reporting as of 11:00 PM Tuesday, Peterson has 52.56% of the vote and leads Hughes by 8,036 votes.

On Facebook Tuesday Hughes wrote, “I love my country and I am so thankful for our freedoms, including being part of the democratic process. I ask for your vote today! I would be honored to be your Congressman.”

On Twitter, Peterson posted before polls closed, “It’s been my great honor to represent the 7th. The district deserves a tough, independent voice that will always work cooperatively to make life for folks in Western Minnesota better. That’s what I’ve always done and I hope you’ll vote for me today to keep doing it.”

Categories: Minnesota News, Politics / Elections
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

One in Custody Over Stabbing Death at Minnesota Se...
Minnesota Man Arrested After Shooting in Otter Tai...
CNN: GOP Senate Candidates Rep. Kevin Cramer and C...
“Donut Boy” Makes Stop at Mall of Amer...

You Might Like

Jesse Jahner Elected as New Cass County Sheriff

FARGO, N.D. -- After 12 years of service from Sheriff Paul Laney, Cass County has a new sheriff. Captain Jesse Jahner of the Cass County Sheriff's Office defeated Fargo Police officer Mike Kjera by nearly 18,000 votes. Jahner had 42,084…

Moorhead Attorney Elected As The City's Next Mayor

MOORHEAD, MN  - Johnathan Judd has been elected the mayor of Moorhead, defeating a current council woman and another candidate. After moving to Moorhead 15 years ago from North Carolina, the 45-year-old attorney decided to throw his hat in the…