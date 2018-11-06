Rep. Collin Peterson Leads Dave Hughes in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District

14-term DFL Congressman Collin Peterson leads Republican Air Force veteran Dave Hughes in the race for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District with 55% of precincts reporting around 11:00 Tuesday night.
Neither candidate or party has sent out a statement or posted on social media about either candidate conceding.
With 725 out of 1,329 precincts reporting as of 11:00 PM Tuesday, Peterson has 52.56% of the vote and leads Hughes by 8,036 votes.
On Facebook Tuesday Hughes wrote, “I love my country and I am so thankful for our freedoms, including being part of the democratic process. I ask for your vote today! I would be honored to be your Congressman.”
On Twitter, Peterson posted before polls closed, “It’s been my great honor to represent the 7th. The district deserves a tough, independent voice that will always work cooperatively to make life for folks in Western Minnesota better. That’s what I’ve always done and I hope you’ll vote for me today to keep doing it.”
FARGO, N.D. -- After 12 years of service from Sheriff Paul Laney, Cass County has a new sheriff. Captain Jesse Jahner of the Cass County Sheriff's Office defeated Fargo Police officer Mike Kjera by nearly 18,000 votes. Jahner had 42,084…
MOORHEAD, MN - Johnathan Judd has been elected the mayor of Moorhead, defeating a current council woman and another candidate. After moving to Moorhead 15 years ago from North Carolina, the 45-year-old attorney decided to throw his hat in the…
14-term DFL Congressman Collin Peterson leads Republican Air Force veteran Dave Hughes in the race for Minnesota's 7th Congressional District with 55% of precincts reporting around 11:00 Tuesday night. Neither candidate or party has sent out a statement or posted…