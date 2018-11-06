Rep. Collin Peterson Leads Dave Hughes in Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District

Congressman Collin Peterson (D) / Dave Hughes (R)

14-term DFL Congressman Collin Peterson leads Republican Air Force veteran Dave Hughes in the race for Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District with 55% of precincts reporting around 11:00 Tuesday night.

Neither candidate or party has sent out a statement or posted on social media about either candidate conceding.

With 725 out of 1,329 precincts reporting as of 11:00 PM Tuesday, Peterson has 52.56% of the vote and leads Hughes by 8,036 votes.

On Facebook Tuesday Hughes wrote, “I love my country and I am so thankful for our freedoms, including being part of the democratic process. I ask for your vote today! I would be honored to be your Congressman.”

On Twitter, Peterson posted before polls closed, “It’s been my great honor to represent the 7th. The district deserves a tough, independent voice that will always work cooperatively to make life for folks in Western Minnesota better. That’s what I’ve always done and I hope you’ll vote for me today to keep doing it.”