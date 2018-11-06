UND FB Looking to Finish Season on High Note

North Dakota FB heads into Saturday's game with a 5-4 record

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota sits at 5-4 going into the last two weeks of the season. While the chances of making the postseason are looking slimmer and slimmer for the Fighting Hawks, the team is remaining confident.

After losing the past two games, UND wants to win its final two games and finish out the season on a high note. The goal come season’s end is to finish at 7-4.

“We have to keep plugging away. The best thing to do is prepare hard because we put so much work into this,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “You want to keep improving no matter what the situation is. We want to stay in this thing. We want to win this week and we want to win the next week and get to 7 and 4.”

“Our main thing right now is just sticking together. We still have high energy to finish out this season,” linebacker Everett Williams said. “It’s important to the seniors and the rest of the team just to give it our all and have relentless effort.”

Kick-off against Portland State Saturday is set for 2 p.m.