Longtime Republican Lawmaker And House Majority Leader Voted Out

Al Carlson came in 4th in a 4-way race in District 41

FARGO, ND — A major Republican upset in the North Dakota legislature: Al Carlson of Fargo has lost his re-election bid.

Carlson is the house majority leader.

He came in 4th in a 4-way race in District 41.

Republican Michelle Strinden was elected to the house with 28 percent of the vote.

Strinden’s father-in-law, Earl Strinden, served in the North Dakota House for almost 20 years, including 13 years as majority leader.

Democratic lawmaker Pamela Anderson won re-election also with 28 percent of the vote.

Democrat Brandon Medenwald came in third followed by Carlson with 22 percent of the vote.

Carlson has served since 1992 and has been majority leader since 2009.