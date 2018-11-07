Mayor-Elect Johnathan Judd Shares His Vision for Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Johnathan Judd won the mayor’s race with 51 percent of the vote, while his opponents City Council member Brenda Elmer and Kurdish Community of America founder Newzad Brifki received 40 percent and 8 percent, respectively.

“Still surreal. Still taking it all in. It’s a good feeling, but still trying to let it sink in. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever felt,” Judd said.

Judd, who’s an attorney, says his career background will help him as mayor.

“I’m an advocate. That’s what it comes down to. I’m a natural advocate. I think how that coincides with the role as mayor is you have to be an advocate for your city,” he said.

He says the first thing he wants to do when he takes office is talk to city managers and build relationships so he can get a feel for what’s going on.

Some of the key issues Judd wants to address are the economy, law enforcement and infrastructure. He specifically wants to empower the downtown area, hire more police officers and firefighters, and open an honest dialogue.

“When you wake up every day the things your normally think about — safety, property… things you use everyday that we take for granted, I think is really important for people to focus on the fact that being involved in your local politics is a very big deal,” he said.

He says he decided to run for mayor to take his community involvement to another level. After months of campaigning, one thing he takes away is that people value relationships.

“Having those conversations when they’re talking about things they’re very passionate about— that has a lot of value,” he said.

Judd has lived in Moorhead for 15 years and, ultimately, he wants to young people to be the change they want to see.

“I would encourage our youth to dream big. I did, and by doing that, that’s why I’m sitting here today,” he said.

Judd will replace Mayor Del Rae Williams, who did not run for reelection.