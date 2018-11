Tech Tip Today: Lost Phone Security

Don't let your personal info get found with your phone.

If you step foot out the door without your phone and realize it’s missing, there’s almost nothing like that sense of panic when you realize it’s not right there where you need it.

Not just because you can’t get to the info you need ….but because maybe somebody else could.

Francie Black shows us how to protect your phone’s privacy when it’s lost.