Minute With Maria: How Well Does UND Men’s Basketball Know Each Other Off the Court?

Seniors Conner Avants and Cortez Seales answer trivia questions

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Men’s basketball has a lot of newcomers in the program this year. But two familiar faces for the Fighting Hawks are seniors Conner Avants and Cortez Seales.

The duo are entering their fourth season together, but how well do they know one another off the court?

Maria Santora found out in this episode of Minute with Maria.