ND Football: Langdron Area-EM Earns First State Title in Class A Championship

The Cardinals broke the Burros 23-game winning streak

FARGO, N.D. — Hillsboro-Central Valley entered the Class A final matchup riding a 23-game winning streak. The Burros claimed the state title in 2017 after topping Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich by two.

The Cardinals had a shot at redemption Friday and took care of business topping H-CV 20-18 to win their first state title in program history.

“It feels amazing,” the sophomore quarterback Simon Romfo said of the win. “It’s the best feeling in the world. This is the way we wanted to go out this year.”

“A state championship means everything,” head coach Josh Krivarchka added. “Just the time, the dedication that these kids have put into this program it’s indescribable and I’m just so proud of how hard all our kids fought and competed and found a way to win again.”