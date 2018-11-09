ND Football: Shanley Claims AA Crown with Championship Win Over Bismarck St. Mary’s

FARGO, N.D. — In North Dakota Class AA football, Bismarck St. Mary’s has been at the forefront of championship discussions, claiming four of the last five state titles.

The Saints beat out Shanley when playing for the hardware in 2017. The Deacons were both hungry for revenge, and yearning to bring back their first championship since 2012 when they took the field again Friday.

They accomplished that goal with a 28-21 victory over the Saints. Austin Manuel finished with 140 yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries for the Deacons.

“We’ve worked so hard for this, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” Manuel said. “It finally paid off. I mean we’ve been here three times, to finally get one senior year it’s awesome. I wouldn’t want to do it against anyone else. Finally beat St. Mary’s in the ‘ship that’s all that matters.”