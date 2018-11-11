College Football: Fighting Hawks Honor 16 Seniors in Final Home Game

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football took care of business on senior day in its final home contest of the season against Portland State. The win puts them one step closer to earning a playoff spot, but while their postseason push is still up in the air, the one thing that’s always been clear cut is how much the senior class has meant to the program.

“They’re an awesome group,” head coach Bubba Schweigert said. “There’s so many guys that have been such a big part of what we’re building here, hard workers, committed, do the right thing not just from 2:30-5:30 p.m.. In meetings and on the practice field they represent us well. I’m really happy that we could get a victory that they could get in the locker room and sing the fight song one last time here at the Alerus.”

Senior captain, John Santiago says singing the fight song post game will be a memory he holds on to forever.

“Oh yeah, it’s awesome every time we sing that fight song in the locker room,” Santiago said. “There’s nothing like it and to have that happen in my last game in the Alerus, it’s breathtaking. I love this place so much and I love the culture around here and it’s going to be sad when I leave, but I know the young guys will carry on the tradition and they’ll be singing the fight song a lot more times.”

Those following in the seniors’ footsteps say the lessons they’ve taught them are invaluable.

“Coming in at 18-years-old in college and there’s 100 guys on the team, especially the D-line Tank [Harris] and [Austin] Cieslak, those guys kind of took me under their wing when I was just a little kid pretty much,” junior defensive end Mason Bennett said. “They really taught me so much, more than football, about being a man, being respectful and stuff like that. So, this game of football really teaches you so many other life lessons that I’m thankful these seniors taught me.”

The Hawks will wrap up the regular season on the road at Northern Arizona Next Saturday.