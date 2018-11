Ask Danny: Choosing Gutters

The precip's far from over this season.

The snow that’s been gathering on our rooftops from last week and now today’s fresh snow is going to start melting soon if it warms up the way the Morning Show’s Marshall Downing called for in his forecast. And that means if your gutters need a refresh — you need to start planning.

Home improvement expert Danny Lipford shows you how to keep your home runoff-free in this week’s Ask Danny.