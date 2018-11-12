BNSF Train Plows Through Semi’s Trailer in Stutsman County

WARSAW, N.D. -- Firefighters spent hours battling a fire that destroyed a house and garage in Warsaw, south of Grafton. Crews from Minto and Grafton responded to the fire. They remained on scene through the afternoon putting out hot spots. Two…
STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. -- A semi driver was hurt in a crash with a train last week in Stutsman County. The sheriff's office says 44-year-old Shane Steele of Montpelier was driving a semi loaded with grain Thursday afternoon just east of…
DETROIT LAKES, MN -- The Becker County Sheriff released details on the death of former Lake Park Police Chief Jay Nelson. In a release from the Sheriff's Department, the Sheriff's Office received a report of a deceased male in a…