BNSF Train Plows Through Semi’s Trailer in Stutsman County

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. — A semi driver was hurt in a crash with a train last week in Stutsman County.

The sheriff’s office says 44-year-old Shane Steele of Montpelier was driving a semi loaded with grain Thursday afternoon just east of Cleveland.

Steele was attempting to cross the tracks when a BNSF coal train crashed through the semi’s trailer.

The engineer had to perform an emergency stop.

Steele was transported to the hospital in Jamestown with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.