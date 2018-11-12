BNSF Train Plows Through Semi’s Trailer in Stutsman County

TJ Nelson,

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. — A semi driver was hurt in a crash with a train last week in Stutsman County.

The sheriff’s office says 44-year-old Shane Steele of Montpelier was driving a semi loaded with grain Thursday afternoon just east of Cleveland.

Steele was attempting to cross the tracks when a BNSF coal train crashed through the semi’s trailer.

The engineer had to perform an emergency stop.

Steele was transported to the hospital in Jamestown with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

