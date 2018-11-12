Leadership, Accountability Highlight NDSU Football’s Senior Class

The Bison have a record 24 seniors on this year's team

FARGO, N.D. — This weekend is senior day for North Dakota State football.

The Bison have 24 student-athletes playing their final regular-season game inside the Fargodome.

This class of 24 is the largest senior class in North Dakota State history.

It is riddled with playmakers like Easton Stick and Darrius Shepherd, Rob Grimsley and Greg Menard, Lance Dunn and Bruce Anderson.

The list goes on.

The guys who redshirted and are in their fifth year with the Bison are seeking their fourth national title.

Each class is unique and has to deal with new challenges, but as this group sits one win away from an undefeated regular season and home-field advantage until the championship game, there is one thing that stands out about these 24 young men.

“I just think their overall leadership, their overall holding each other accountable and then holding their teammates, their class, the younger class accountable to the standard that we set – not only what we do on the field, but as importantly what we do off the field,” head coach Chris Klieman said.

Southern Illinois is the squad trying to disrupt NDSU’s undefeated season. Kickoff on Saturday is at 2:30 in the Fargodome.