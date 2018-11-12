Leadership, Accountability Highlight NDSU Football’s Senior Class

The Bison have a record 24 seniors on this year's team
Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — This weekend is senior day for North Dakota State football.

The Bison have 24 student-athletes playing their final regular-season game inside the Fargodome.

This class of 24 is the largest senior class in North Dakota State history.

It is riddled with playmakers like Easton Stick and Darrius Shepherd, Rob Grimsley and Greg Menard, Lance Dunn and Bruce Anderson.

The list goes on.

The guys who redshirted and are in their fifth year with the Bison are seeking their fourth national title.

Each class is unique and has to deal with new challenges, but as this group sits one win away from an undefeated regular season and home-field advantage until the championship game, there is one thing that stands out about these 24 young men.

“I just think their overall leadership, their overall holding each other accountable and then holding their teammates, their class, the younger class accountable to the standard that we set – not only what we do on the field, but as importantly what we do off the field,” head coach Chris Klieman said.

Southern Illinois is the squad trying to disrupt NDSU’s undefeated season. Kickoff on Saturday is at 2:30 in the Fargodome.

Categories: College, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

NDSU Women’s Golf Gains Ground in NCAA Regio...
Fargo South Set to Become First Public School in F...
NDSU Baseball Wins Both Games in SDSU Doubleheader
Bison Basketball with Total Respect for Fort Wayne

You Might Like

House And Garage Lost In Fire South of Grafton

WARSAW, N.D. -- Firefighters spent hours battling a fire that destroyed a house and garage in Warsaw, south of Grafton. Crews from Minto and Grafton responded to the fire. They remained on scene through the afternoon putting out hot spots. Two…

BNSF Train Plows Through Semi's Trailer in Stutsman County

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. -- A semi driver was hurt in a crash with a train last week in Stutsman County. The sheriff's office says 44-year-old Shane Steele of Montpelier was driving a semi loaded with grain Thursday afternoon just east of…