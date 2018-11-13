Another Pipeline Would Transport Bakken Crude Oil Out Of North Dakota

WILLISTON, ND -- Phillips 66 and Bridger Pipeline say they have preliminary plans for a new pipeline to send Bakken crude oil to Texas. The companies say the Liberty Pipeline would transport 350,000 barrels of oil per day from the…
DIVIDE COUNTY, ND -- A Tennessee man accused of illegally acting as a hunting guide in North Dakota for several years has pleaded not guilty. Twenty-six-year-old Randal Layman Jr. faces seven felony counts of exploiting wildlife that together carry a maximum…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Police identify the person who was struck and killed by a train last week in Moorhead. The victim is 47-year-old Becky Bachmeier of Moorhead. She was struck by a BNSF train last Monday around 4:30 this afternoon…