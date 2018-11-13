Another Pipeline Would Transport Bakken Crude Oil Out Of North Dakota

WILLISTON, ND — Phillips 66 and Bridger Pipeline say they have preliminary plans for a new pipeline to send Bakken crude oil to Texas.

The companies say the Liberty Pipeline would transport 350,000 barrels of oil per day from the Bakken and Rockies production areas to Corpus Christi.

A spokesman says there’s a need for more crude oil pipeline capacity from both North Dakota and Wyoming.

He says interest from shippers will determine the final pipeline route.

If given regulatory approval, the pipeline is expected to be operational by 2020.