Man Dies After Losing Control And Rolling Vehicle On Snow And Ice Covered Highway 59

BECKER COUNTY, MN — A man died in a crash over the weekend north of Detroit Lakes.

The state patrol says 24-year old Brandon Rounsville of Detroit Lakes was traveling on Highway 59 south of Wheeler Lake Road on Saturday afternoon.

Rounsville lost control on the ice and snow covered road on a curve, went into the ditch and rolled before coming to rest on its wheels in a swamp.

Rounsville was thrown from his vehicle.

He was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

