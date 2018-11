Police Identify Woman Struck, Killed by Train

Woman hit by BNSF train on November 5 in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Police identify the person who was struck and killed by a train last week in Moorhead.

The victim is 47-year-old Becky Bachmeier of Moorhead.

She was struck by a BNSF train last Monday around 4:30 this afternoon near the corner of 14th Street and Main Avenue.

Several crossings in the area were blocked, backing up traffic.

Police say the incident does not appear accidental and no foul play is suspected.