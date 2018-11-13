Unlicensed Hunting Guide Faces Up To 35 Years In Prison

Randal Layman Jr. of Tennessee faces seven felony counts of exploiting wildlife in North Dakota

DIVIDE COUNTY, ND — A Tennessee man accused of illegally acting as a hunting guide in North Dakota for several years has pleaded not guilty.

Twenty-six-year-old Randal Layman Jr. faces seven felony counts of exploiting wildlife that together carry a maximum punishment of 35 years in prison and $70,000 in fines.

Investigators from the Divide County Sheriff’s Office and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department allege Layman has been charging clients $1,000 for guided hunts since at least 2014, even though he’s not a licensed guide.

A trial was not immediately scheduled.