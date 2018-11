App of the Week: Google Lens

Focus the stuff on your smartphone.

Keeping track of everything on your smartphone can be overwhelming.

Your Thanksgiving shopping and and recipe list alone can be an organizational nightmare this time of year, let alone taking into account everything you’ll need to get ready for Christmas, Hannukah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s.

Now you can focus on what’s really important, with the help of Google Lens.

Here’s Francie Black with the App of the Week.