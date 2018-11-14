Author Jon Krakauer Draws Packed Crowd at Concordia

He spoke about his best-selling book, "Missoula"

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Students packed the Knutson Campus Center at Concordia to hear from author Jon Krakauer.

Krakauer spoke about his best–selling book, Missoula, which shares the experience of five victims of sexual assault.

He is also the author of books Into the Wild and Where Men Win Glory.

Krakauer received the Academy Award in Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

He started the night by reading an excerpt from Missoula: “The more I listened to these women’s accounts, the more disturbed I became. I had no idea that rape was so prevalent or could cause such deep, intractable pain. My ignorance was inexcusable and it made me ashamed.”

Missoula is the Concordia Campus Book Read selection of the school year.