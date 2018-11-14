NDSU Students Learn about Careers in Cybersecurity

Seven companies set up tables to recruit possible employees

FARGO, N.D. — Students learned more about careers in cybersecurity and computer science at NDSU.

Many civilian and military organizations are looking to hire NDSU students for jobs specializing in information security.

Seven different companies made an appearance at the school’s career fair.

Professors say computer science students are at an advantage when looking for jobs in their field, especially when it comes to security breaches.

“We obviously need people to defend against that and help identify those vulnerabilities before someone does it for nefarious purposes, and that’s what it’s really all about. It’s people really getting ahead of it and actually preventing bad things from happening,” said Jeremy Straub, an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at NDSU.

Western Bank and Discovery Benefits, as well as the US Army, were among the organizations present at the Cybersecurity Career Fair.