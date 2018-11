Man Turns Himself In After Officers Bust His Alleged Marijuana Grow Operation

Wilkin County authorities issued a warrant for Jeremy Fischer after finding the operation at a rural home in mid-October

WILKIN COUNTY, MN — A marijuana grow operation has been busted near Campbell, Minnesota.

Fischer turned himself in last week.

Officers found a mixture of 147 mature and immature marijuana plants, along with 18 bags containing marijuana buds, three dozen jars filled with marijuana, along with drug paraphernalia and five guns.