Fargo Scheels Hosts 5th Annual Ice Fest

FARGO– This is the fifth year Scheels is hosting its Ice Fest, a premiere outdoor ice fishing event geared at getting you ready to hit the ice this winter.

“Ice fishing has gotten to be so popular that the start of the season is so exciting for so many anglers,” Scheels event leader Caryn Olson said. “So, the buzz here is just off of their energy and their desire to get out onto the ice.”

The entire event is sponsored by Clam Outdoors, one of the largest ice fishing suppliers in the country.

“They cover everything from ice houses to ice house accessories to clothing to tackle to rods and reels and combos, you name it,” Olson said.

Hummingbird, Garmin, Otter, and Eskimo are just a few of the over 35 brands offered at this two-day event.

“Everything you can do on the ice, we are going to have it represented in this tent this weekend,” Olson said.

More than 85 people in the ice fishing industry are available to answer any of your ice fishing-related questions.

Kurt, can set you up if you get hungry while out on the ice.

He says everyone needs a good egg.

“We’re hardy around here,” Northern Plain Distributing sales manager Kurt Engquist said.”I mean we have to do stuff in the winter time and why not get out here and get your ice fishing stuff, get your egg rolling out there when you’re ice fishing.”

Scheels Ice Fest offers over 25 different models of shelters for you to choose from to keep you warm this season.

“People are looking to find fish more effectively, they’re looking to stay warm in different ways, so and since that technology does change quite a bit each year, there’s just a really exciting buzz,” Olson said.

The second day of Scheels Ice Fest is tomorrow from 9am to 5pm.