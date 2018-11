UND Hockey Gives Up Two Third Period Goals to Lose 2-0 to Western Michigan

Fighting Hawks had 32 Shots On Goal Despite Loss

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Hockey hosted Western Michigan in game one of a two-game series at the Ralph.

The game was scoreless until the third period.

Josh Passolt and Colt Conrad scored for the Broncos.

The Fighting Hawks had 32 shots on goal. WMU had 19.

Face-off on Saturday between these two teams is set for 7:07 p.m.