NDSU FB Refuses to Look Ahead as Playoff Bracket is Revealed

The Bison will face either Incarnate Word or Montana State in the second round on December 1.

North Dakota State football can take its first breather in a while.

The Bison are off this weekend, courtesy of a first-round bye in the playoffs.

The team is still practicing Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before a couple days off for Thanksgiving.

In those practices, they are preparing for a pair of teams. They face either Montana State or Incarnate Word in the second round.

Everyone who was on the roster last season for NDSU already has at least one national title, and they’re using the same methodology that has put them on this stage so many times before and helped them go undefeated this regular season: Take things one game at a time.

“I mentioned to the guys in the locker room on Saturday after the game that no matter how the bracket breaks, you can never look ahead,” head coach Chris Klieman said. “Don’t be disappointed. Don’t be anything. You just focus on what you can control and that’s what the next game is. If you ever look ahead to say ‘ooh, could we play this team or could we play that team’ we will get beat.”

NDSU game is Saturday, December 1 at 2:00 p.m.