Salvation Army Gives Away 370 Thanksgiving Meals for Families

More than 20 volunteers helped packed the boxes

FARGO, N.D. — The holiday season has officially begun as people across the country get ready to celebrate Thanksgiving with their loved ones.

KVRR’s Danielle Church tells us how Fargo’s Salvation Army is making sure families going through tough times are still able to gather around the dinner table Thursday.

More than 10 years ago, it was Macy Theriot’s family who needed a helping hand after Hurricane Katrina and it was the Salvation Army who lifted them up.

“They really just walked along the journey with us as we needed food just support in different ways and really just showed us love,” Theriot said.

It’s love she’s giving back to families around the metro.

“Sorted 370 boxes for 370 families,” Theriot said.

Along with more than 20 volunteers from American Crystal Sugar.

“There’s a lot of people who don’t have a lot of the resources that a lot of us have. This is our way of sharing that. If we can share both the monetary and we can share putting these baskets together for them,” said Larry Carlson, a volunteer.

Each one of them is filled with some of your classic Thanksgiving dishes from pumpkin pie to a 20 pound turkey.

They’re ingredients making the holiday less strenuous for a family who’s new to the area.

“It can be very hard. We’re already a family of five so it makes it so all the trimmings and stuffing are available to my family that they can experience what every other family is getting is important,” said Christy Holmes, who picked up a box for her family.

Spreading a little kindness this Thanksgiving.

“That’s what the season is all about is giving some love and showing that and hopefully they can do that again for someone else in the future,” Theriot said.

Is all about carrying that “pay it forward” mentality by working together.

“You can’t do it all alone as a single person but you can do it as a team. And that’s where it’s very important,” Carlson said.

“Everyone has memories of Thanksgiving and spending time with their family so it’s really good to keep those traditions in families going,” Holmes said.

Keeping the holidays merry and bright.

The Salvation Army will host an early Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday.

The organization will also pass out holiday meals on December 20th at the Fargo Civic Center.