School Bus Hits Car in Douglas County, Minn.

NEAR MILLERVILLE, Minn. – A bus with Brandon-Evansville students on board struck a car Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4:15 on Aaron Heights NW near Millerville.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a car backed out a driveway directly in front of the bus. The bus was not able to stop as it was going downhill on an ice and snow-covered road and struck the car.

The students and bus driver were not hurt. A passenger in the car was taken to Sanford Health in Alexandria.