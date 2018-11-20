Barnesville FB Going Into State Title Game With Confidence

The Trojans will face Caledonia who is currently on a 53-game win streak

FARGO, N.D. — For the first time in eight seasons, the Barnesville Trojans are going to state. This time around it’ll be no small task. Caledonia has been one of the top football powerhouses in the state of Minnesota and the entire country.

“We’re pretty much expecting world war three with them. They’ve won 53 straight games. They’ve won the most games in the country,” Barnesville coach Bryan Strand said. “They have the longest win streak. They’re very well-coached. They have great athletes they’re big and strong. We literally have to play a perfect game to give ourselves a chance, we have to.”

“Caledonia is a good team but so are we. We’re here for a reason,” team captain Hunter Zenzen said. “They have a good football program but I’m a firm believer ours is jut as good as theirs.”

“Our mentality is we always want to win no matter who were playing,” team captain Jackson Poepping said. “They can be the best team in state like Caledonia, they have the best win streak in the country, we want to win every game and were coming to win.”

Don’t count the Trojans out though. They’ve ended win streaks before, last week they ended Minneapolis North’s unbeaten streak. The team feels it’s clicking on all cylinders.

“The gelling it was a deal and there wasn’t any big egos or anything like that,” Strand said. “They just get along with each other and that’s the key for any team to be a team.”

“One day at time,” Zenzen said. “We focus on one game and we’re this far so might as well win the whole thing.”

Watch Barnesville and Caledonia Friday on Antenna TV at 1 p.m. Click here to find where to watch on your cable provider.