Thinking Green: Greenwashing

You're not the only one thinking green, but you won't like the way they're some others are thinking about it.

Greenwashing is a term you may not have heard before today.

It’s only recently made it into the dictionary, and it’s an offshoot of the fairly recent idea that protecting the planet is a desirable thing to do.

Greenwashing is the practice of claiming you’re environmentally conscious when you’re not, and it’s something that more organizations do than you might realize.

Danny Lipford shows us how to wash away the false claims from the facts in this week’s Thinking Green.