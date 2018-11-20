Thinking Green: Greenwashing

You're not the only one thinking green, but you won't like the way they're some others are thinking about it.
Emily Welker,

Greenwashing is a term you may not have heard before today.

It’s only recently made it into the dictionary, and it’s an offshoot of the fairly recent idea that protecting the planet is a desirable thing to do.

Greenwashing is the practice of claiming you’re environmentally conscious when you’re not, and it’s something that more organizations do than you might realize.

Danny Lipford shows us how to wash away the false claims from the facts in this week’s Thinking Green.

Categories: Morning – Features

You Might Like

Victims ID'd In Mandan Plane Crash

MANDAN, ND -- The Morton County Sheriff's office released the names of the first responders killed in a Metro Area plane crash northwest of Mandan. All three died when their plane went down on November 18, 2018. The first responders…