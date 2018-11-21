App of the Week: ShopSavvy

To Black Friday or not to Black Friday; that is the question.

The bird has been picked over, the kitchen is clean, dessert is settling in your tummy and Black Friday is calling you to the mall.

But the deals you can get buying online look just as sweet as that pumpkin pie you just ate.

If you’re torn about whether to head out for the Black Friday sales this week, we’ve got just the answer.

Francie Black shows us how to comparison-shop to score the best deals in today’s App of the Week.