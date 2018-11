Western North Dakota Man Accused Of Killing His Baby

James Miller Jr. was arrested last week for negligent homicide and child neglect

MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND — An Arnegard, North Dakota man is charged in the death of his 7-month-old child in August.

James Miller Jr. was arrested last week for negligent homicide and child neglect.

His bond has been set at $50,000 cash.

The baby’s grandparents, James Miller Sr. and Vicki Miller, also face felony child neglect counts.

All three family members could enter pleas at a December 20 hearing.