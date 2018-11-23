Fire Causes Nearly $60,000 in Damage to Grand Forks Home

The residents were not home and there were no injuries
Danielle Church,

 

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Shortly after 2:30 this afternoon, the Grand Forks Fire Department responded to a single family home fire at 2002 4th Avenue North.

When fire crews got to the home, there were flames and smoke coming out of the windows on the first floor. They were able to put out the fire in ten minutes, but there’s significant damage to the first floor kitchen and smoke damage throughout the building.

Repairs are estimated at nearly $60,000.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire and there are no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

