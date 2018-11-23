HS Boys Hockey Roundup: West Fargo, Fargo North Come up short in Season Openers
The Packers fell to Bismarck and the Spartans lost to Bismarck Century
WEST FARGO, N.D. — The boys hockey season did not start exactly as West Fargo would have liked.
The Packers were at home against Bismarck, and they dropped the matchup 3-2.
The Demons scored 30 seconds into the game and ended the first period with a 2-1 lead before West Fargo tied it up.
Bismarck scored the eventual game-winner in the third.
Fargo North and Bismarck Century played a scoreless first period before the offense exploded.
Century found the back of the cage seven times to win 7-1.