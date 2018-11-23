HS Boys Hockey Roundup: West Fargo, Fargo North Come up short in Season Openers

The Packers fell to Bismarck and the Spartans lost to Bismarck Century
Keith Albertson,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The boys hockey season did not start exactly as West Fargo would have liked.

The Packers were at home against Bismarck, and they dropped the matchup 3-2.

The Demons scored 30 seconds into the game and ended the first period with a 2-1 lead before West Fargo tied it up.

Bismarck scored the eventual game-winner in the third.

Fargo North and Bismarck Century played a scoreless first period before the offense exploded.

Century found the back of the cage seven times to win 7-1.

Categories: High School, KVRR Sports Extra, Top Sports Headlines
Tags: , , , ,

