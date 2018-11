Melinda’s Garden: Soil Testing

Take advantage of the recent melt.

What with temps predicted to be staying in the 30s Friday, it’s likely many of us are going to be looking at bare brown dirt in the yard, rather than the blanket of November snow we’ve been seeing for the past week or so. So why not take advantage of it?

Melinda Myers explains why testing your soil sometime soon can make your garden even better next year, in this week’s Melinda’s Garden.