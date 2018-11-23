Moorhead Boys Hockey Expecting a Grittier Season

The Spuds lost key players from last year's section runner-up finish

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead’s hockey team opens up its season on Saturday.

The team lost in the section final a year ago and lost a core group of seniors, including their goaltender.

Head coach Jon Ammerman says in no way is this a rebuilding year for the Spuds. But, because there is a lot of talent missing from a year ago, the team will have a bit of a different look.

What they are missing in terms of scoring offense, they plan to make up for with grit.

“I just think we’re going to have to work harder for a lot of what we get in the end,” Ammerman said. “We’re going to have to earn everything, especially how we defend. We’re going to have to have a group of guys that defend as a unit. We’re going to have to work for our goals a little bit more in front of the net. That’s going to be really fun too because hard work is really fun to see as a coach.”

The first game is on the road against Andover.