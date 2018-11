UND Hockey Scores Three Goals in 90 Seconds to Top Alaska-Anchorage, 4-3

Rhett Gardner scored on two of those three goals

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Hockey was trailing 3-1 after the second period against Alaska-Anchorage.

Then the third period happened.

The Fighting Hawks scored three goals in less than 90 seconds to take the lead, 4-3. UND would hold on to the lead and win by the same score.

The Hawks complete the series sweep of the Seawolves and improve to 7-5-1 on the season.