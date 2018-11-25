Kids Getting Pictures With Santa Before He Comes Down the Chimney

Moorhead Center Mall is doing the pictures through December 23 every Friday-Sunday

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Pictures with Santa at the Moorhead Center Mall begin this weekend.

And they’re encompassing everything about the Christmas spirit.

In addition to taking their annual pictures with Kris Kringle, families are also doing some good during the holiday season. They have the option to pay $5 for their photo or bring three canned goods to be donated to a local food shelter. Parents say getting to see their kids light up when they see Santa is one of the best parts about Christmas.

“Gives them the good Christmas experience and they get to see Santa Claus and get their pictures done. It’s something fun for them to do,” said Tiffany Heille, who took her kids to get their photos taken.

“I’m on the good list. I called Santa this morning,” said six-year-old Sonny Gudmundson.

Dennis Jangula of Bismarck started dressing up as Santa for the mall 15 years ago.