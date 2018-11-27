Goossen Removed From Command At Minot Air Force Base

MINOT, ND -- The commander of the 69th Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base has been removed from command. Lt. Col. Paul Goossen was relieved of his duties for failing to maintain a professional workplace environment. The decision was made…
FARGO, ND -- The honors keep piling up for Fargo South teacher Leah Juelke. She has been named a Top Inspiring Teacher in North Dakota and honored with $10,000 from the National University System - Sanford Teacher Award. The awards are…
ST. PAUL, MN -- A 37-year-old driver blew a point three-four blood alcohol content after a homeowner reported the driver was in their driveway and flashing the headlights on and off in Deer River, Minnesota. Officers also found an open bottle…