Police In Brainerd Search For Man Missing Since November 2

BRAINERD, MN — Police in Brainerd, Minnesota are looking for a man missing since November 2nd.

44-year-old Theodore Erickson has not any contact with friends or family since.

He has health issues and does not have any of his medications.

Police say Erickson walks with a limp and has a scar on his throat from a tracheotomy.

People around Brainerd are being asked to check their properties for any signs of the missing man.