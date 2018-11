App of the Week: BuyVia

It's an app about ads you'll want to add.

Economic experts predicted this was going to be a hot year for holiday shoppers, maybe even a record-setter. But so far, those numbers haven’t panned out. As a matter of fact, you might say they’re a little on the slow side.

Maybe what savvy shoppers need is some help sorting through all the ads out there to find the best prices.

Francie Black has the app that scours the sales for you, in today’s App of the Week.